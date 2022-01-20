Weather Authority: Arctic air plunges temperatures overnight to create frigid Friday

A blast of arctic air will plunge temperatures overnight and lead to a frigid weekend across the Delaware Valley.

Conditions will stay dry during the evening after scattered rain and snow flurries popped up across the region on Thursday. Forecasters expect temperatures to nosedive into the teens with equally bitter wind chills that will reach the single digits by morning.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas will reach an overnight low of 18 degrees, while areas to the north and west of the city will skew slightly colder. The frigid temperatures will refreeze roads and sidewalks that were soaked during Thursday's showers.

Conditions will stay bone-chilling on Friday with the high temperature forecasted to stay below freezing despite a nice mix of sun and clouds. The wind chill will also persist to make temperatures feel even colder.

Similar weather days will follow on Saturday and Sunday, with highs forecasted to linger in the 30s under mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Frigid, partly sunny. High: 28, Low: 18

SATURDAY: Stays cold. High: 32, Low: 15

SUNDAY: Cold, mostly sunny. High: 36, Low: 22

MONDAY: Dry, chill. High: 35, Low: 21

