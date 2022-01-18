Weather Authority: Balmy Wednesday leads to overnight rain-snow mix

Conditions will turn mild and partly sunny on Wednesday, but an overnight cluster of rain will turn to snow to create a messy Thursday morning commute.

Forecasters expect a mostly uneventful night across the Delaware Valley on Tuesday with temperatures near-freezing in most parts of the region. Conditions will rally on Wednesday with temperatures forecasted to rise into the 40s in most areas.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas will top out near 50 degrees, while most of the region will reach peak temperatures in the upper-40s. Temperatures will stay mild into the night as showers move across parts of Pennsylvania and central New Jersey around midnight.

Swirling winds from the north will drop temperatures early Thursday morning and help change the rain into snow. Light snow will engulf the region during the Thursday morning commute, but it will only result in a coating to a couple of inches.

Snow will move offshore around noon, but frigid temperatures will persist with wind chills in the teens and single digits by Thursday night. A blast of arctic air will continue to pump into the region on Friday and make conditions right for a coastal storm that could bring another round of snow to our area.

___

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High: 49, Low: 28

THURSDAY: Morning snow. High: 39, Low: 36

FRIDAY: Frigid, partly sunny. High: 26, Low: 15

SATURDAY: Chance of snow. High: 29, Low: 18

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter