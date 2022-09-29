Weather Authority: Below-average fall temperatures to continue ahead of rainy weekend

Seasonable fall conditions with below-average temperatures in the 60s are set to continue for the next week and a rainy weekend is ahead in the Delaware Valley.

In the tropics, Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida on Wednesday, leaving millions without power.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the storm is expected to emerge into the Atlantic Ocean before making landfall in South Carolina on Friday.

Remnants from the storm will impact our area over the weekend, bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

In the Delaware Valley, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s for the rest of the week.

The temperatures are below-average, with average temperatures ranging in the 70s for this time of year, according to forecasters.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 69, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Cloudier skies. High: 67, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Showers arriving. High: 62, Low: 58

SUNDAY: Remnants of Ian. High: 62, Low: 57

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 60, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Still a chance. High: 62, Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Drying out. High: 69, Low: 51