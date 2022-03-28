Weather Authority: Bitter cold conditions worsen overnight with frigid wind chills

Winter ended over a week ago, but you wouldn't know it walking out the door on Monday. Freezing cold temperatures and rounds of snow squalls made it feel like winter in the Delaware Valley and the unpleasant weather will only continue Tuesday.

Forecasters expect temperatures to stay below freezing Monday night as cold air continues to funnel into the region from the northwest. Blustery wind chills will make temperatures feel like the teens and single digits by early Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs will feel like 12 degrees during the Tuesday morning commute to work and school. Areas north and west of Philadelphia will skew slightly colder, including single-digit wind chills in Pottstown and Reading.

Don't let the bright sunshine on Tuesday fool you: It will still be freezing cold and blustery. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says temperatures will barley exceed 40 degrees on Tuesday.

Conditions will stay cool on Wednesday with highs slightly rallying above 50 degrees. A noticeable warm-up is in store for Thursday with highs reaching into the 70s, but rain showers will spoil the welcomed warm-up.

Conditions will stabilize on Friday to make for a seasonable weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY: Cold, blustery. High: 44, Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 51 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Warm, p.m. rain. High: 73, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Seasonable, partly cloudy. High: 56, Low: 53

