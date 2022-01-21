Weather Authority: Bitterly cold night leads to frigid weekend across region

Temperatures will stay frigid over the weekend with wind chills in the single digits as arctic air continues to pump into the Delaware Valley.

A snowstorm that forecasters originally thought would creep up the coast on Friday night will stay to the far south and create a calm and bitterly cold night.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says overnight temperatures will fall into the teens with a wind chill that will plummet into the single digits in some places and below zero in others.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas can expect it to feel like 3 degrees outside by early Saturday morning. Similarly cold wind chills will send the Delaware Valley into a deep freeze to start the weekend.

Sunshine will return on Saturday but don't let that fool you, temperatures will stay below freezing in most parts of the region. The bitter winter cold will let up on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s, but that's still well below average for this time of year.

A similar weather day will follow on Monday ahead of a mix of a wintry mix on Tuesday.

SATURDAY: Stays cool. High: 32, Low: 15

SUNDAY: Cold, partly sunny. High: 37, Low: 21

MONDAY: Dry and chilly. High: 36, Low: 20

TUESDAY: Wintry mix. High: 40, Low: 30

