Weather Authority: Breezy Wednesday with sun and clouds

Expect a seasonable Wednesday across the Delaware Valley with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 50s.

A chilly morning will give way to milder weather than the region experienced on Tuesday. Temperatures will sit in the mid-50s for most of the day and approach the 60s during the afternoon. A high of 58 degrees is expected for Philadelphia and the surrounding regions.

Rain showers will move into the region overnight and set up a soaking wet Thanksgiving morning. Expect showers to move in around midnight on Thursday and last throughout Thanksgiving morning. Showers are expected to leave the region by late afternoon.

Sunshine will return on Friday with a high of 62 degrees. Cooler conditions are slated for the weekend with more sun.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 58

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving rain. High: 63, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 62, Low: 46

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 55, Low: 42

