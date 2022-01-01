Weather Authority: Calm, mild Sunday slated for return of Philly's Mummers Parade

Rain showers that soaked the Delaware Valley for most of New Year's Day will pull offshore overnight and lead to a cloudy and mild end to the holiday weekend.

The decision to move the Mummers Parade to Sunday morning seems to have been the right choice. Forecasters expect a mostly cloudy weather day on Sunday with highs in Philadelphia nearing 60 degrees.

Areas to the north and west of Philadelphia will skew slightly cooler on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.

Sunshine will return on Monday, but temperatures will tumble into the 30s which is well below the average high for this time of year. A similar weather day will follow on Tuesday with slightly milder conditions slated for mid-week.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking the potential for widespread snow on Friday as temperatures return to the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mild, cloudy. High: 61, Low: 54

MONDAY: Much colder. High: 34, Low: 31

TUESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 39, 24

WEDNESDAY: Not as cold. High: 49, Low: 28

