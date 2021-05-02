Weather Authority: Calm overnight leads to mild Monday with spotty showers

The weekend will draw to a close overnight with mild and clear conditions ahead of an unsettled weather day on Monday with scattered showers likely across the region.

Overnight temperatures will stay around 60 degrees in Philadelphia and surround areas. Counties north of the city will skew cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds will begin the workweek as conditions turn muggy ahead of an approaching system of rain. By the afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower 70s with a chance of spotty showers.

Areas west of Philadelphia can expect to receive the brunt of the rainfall during the evening hours starting at 5 p.m. Pockets of rain will likely break off and impact parts of the Delaware Valley overnight.

Temperatures will rise back into the mid-80s on Tuesday with the chance of a storm. The threat of rain will continue on Wednesday as temperatures begin to drop into the 70s. Thursday will provide a break in the rain with sunshine, but temperatures will fall into the 60s.

MONDAY: p.m. showers. High: 77, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Warm, storm likely. High: 86, Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms possible. High: 77, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 67, Low: 50

