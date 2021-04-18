Weather Authority: Calm overnight leads to mild Monday with sun and clouds

Conditions will remain calm and chilly overnight with moderate cloud cover. Temperatures will warm back into the mid-60s to start your work week with a healthy mix of sun and clouds.

Most of the Delaware Valley can expect temperatures to drop into the low-to-mid 40s overnight, while areas north of Philadelphia may see conditions touch the upper 30s. Cloud cover which began to thicken late Sunday afternoon will remain overnight.

Monday morning will remain chilly with temperatures in the 50s expected in most areas. Sunshine will help warm the region back into the 60s by noon and reach highs in the mid-60s by late afternoon.

The warming trend will continue on Tuesday with uninterrupted sunshine and temperatures that will stretch into the 70s. Mid-week conditions will feature some rain shower and a blustery dip in temperature before rebounding by the weekend.

MONDAY: Nice, milder. High: 67, Low: 47

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms. High: 68, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Blustery, chilly. High: 53, Low: 37

