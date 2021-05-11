Weather Authority: Chilly Tuesday night leads into pleasant Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday has been pleasant, though cool and a bit windy. The pattern remains into Wednesday.
FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says overnight will be chilly, with lows reaching the upper 30s and into the mid 40s. There will also be a breeze.
Wednesday promises much the same, with a cool start in the mid 40s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and highs will only reach the upper 60s
Thursday and Friday temperatures begin to rebound into the 70s, with pleasant conditions. Rain chances increase into the weekend, with chances for pop-up storms, but nice weather overall.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Chilly. Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 68, Low: 44
THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 47
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 70, Low: 50
