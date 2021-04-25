Weather Authority: Clear, cool Monday night kicks off mid-week warmup

Strong sunshine promises to shine over the next few days across the region, so get that sunscreen ready, as temperatures soar.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Monday night should be clear and cool, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Wear a coat as you head outside to view the Super Pink Moon.

Tuesday begins a run of above average temperatures under sunny skies for everyone across the Delaware Valley. Tuesday will see temperatures 10 degrees above normal and Wednesday will see temperatures everywhere well into the 80s.

Thursday presents a chance of rain, with temps still above normal. Showers will linger into Friday as temperatures cool back down into the 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, cool. Low: 44

TUESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 76, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Summer-like. High: 87, Low: 59

THURSDAY: Chance of rain. HIgh: 82, Low: 66

