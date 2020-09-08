Weather Authority: Clear skies, highs in the mid-80s Tuesday

The Delaware Valley is in for another pleasant day coming out of the holiday weekend.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for clear skies with highs in the mid-80s Tuesday.

Temperatures will start to cool off beginning Wednesday with a chance of rain and highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will bring our best chance of storms and rain along with more highs in the low 80s.

By Friday, we won't be feeling as much of the summer heat with highs expected to only reach the mid-80s through the weekend.

