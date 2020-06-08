Weather Authority: Clear skies, mild temperatures Monday

The Delaware Valley is starting the week off right with a beautiful day in the forecast.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is calling for plenty of sunshine Monday with a high of 80 degrees.

Monday is just the start to what is shaping up to be a week full of sun and warmer temps.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs nearing the 90s, before the heat and humidity turns up even more.

For now, the only weekday expected to bring some rain is Thursday, when we’ll still see highs in the mid-80s.

For the latest forecasts, get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP