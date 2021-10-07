Weather Authority: Clouds give way to pockets of sun on Thursday, rainy weekend ahead

Dense clouds that have covered the Delaware Valley for the last several days will start to disperse on Thursday with slightly above-average Autumn temperatures.

Forecasters expect a cloudy morning with temperatures in the 60s to give way to more comfortable temperatures around lunchtime through the afternoon. As temperatures warm into the 70s, clouds will start to break up allowing brief streaks of sunshine.

Clouds will become even more spotty on Friday with slightly warmer conditions to kick off the weekend. Temperatures will stay mild on Saturday and Sunday with a threat of rain on both days.

While the latest models remain slightly unsettled, forecasters believe the best chance of significant rainfall will be on Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times with accompanying wind gusts that could blow 20-30 MPH.

THURSDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 72, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Clouds, rain. High: 70, Low: 63

