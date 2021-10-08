Weather Authority: Clouds linger on Friday ahead of weekend rain

Considerable cloud cover will continue on Friday and Saturday before rain showers move in on Sunday to bring the weekend to a gloomy conclusion.

Temperatures will stay mild on Friday in Philadelphia and surrounding counties with intermittent peaks of sunshine. Forecasters expect high temperatures to reach the mid-70s which is slightly above average for this time of year.

Cloud cover will thicken on Saturday as temperatures dip into the low-70s. Forecasters say some areas could see a brief spat of light rain during the day, but most of the rain will hold off until Sunday.

Most of the region will be covered in light rain by 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the latest models. Showers will get more intense as the day continues, with the heaviest rainfall expected around 4 p.m.

Rain will linger throughout Sunday night and pull offshore on Monday morning.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77

SATURDAY: Cloudy, a shower. High: 72, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 70, Low: 64

MONDAY: Showers to sun. High: 73, Low: 65

