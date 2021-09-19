Weather Authority: Cloudy, humid morning gives way to seasonable Tuesday

The last day of summer brings a cold morning with some fog Tuesday morning.

There will be more clouds than Monday, but pleasant temps again, reaching into the upper 70’s. By dismissal time, the sun will have broken through with a mixture of clouds lingering.

There is no precipitation in Tuesday's forecast.

Autumn arrives Wednesday, along with higher humidity and rain arriving by Wednesday evening. Temperatures will reach toward 80 Wednesday, but become more seasonal as the week wears on. Thursday looks to be the wettest day of the week

Leftover showers will move offshore on Friday ahead of a gorgeous weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

___

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 78, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Fall begins, p.m. rain. High: 81, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 76, Low: 62

___

