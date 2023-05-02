Weather Authority: Cloudy, warmer Friday ushering in pleasant weekend with no rain

After a week full of rainy and windy days with below-average temperatures, Friday will be the start of a pleasant weekend.

A low-pressure system is moving away, bringing a couple of showers later in the day.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the day will be sunny with some cloud cover.

Temperatures will start in the upper 40s before rising to the upper 50s by the afternoon.

By 1 p.m. scattered showers will begin to move across the Delaware Valley. A second line of scattered showers will move through around 6 p.m.

Looking ahead, Saturday will be pleasant with no anticipated rain and sun, helping temperatures creep up to 70.

Temperatures will rise Sunday, hitting the upper 70s.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 63, Low: 45

SATURDAY: High: 70, Low: 47

SUNDAY: High: 75, Low: 52

MONDAY: High: 78, Low: 58

TUESDAY: High: 70, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: High: 66, Low: 52

THURSDAY: High: 73, Low: 49