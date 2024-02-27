Weather Authority: Cold front to push rain storms across Delaware Valley, plummet temperatures

Rounds of rain will be pushed across the Delaware Valley over the next two days by a sweeping cold front that will plummet unseasonably warm temperatures and could help produce a rare wintertime thunderstorm.

FOX 29's Sue Serio predicts that most areas will see rain showers that could be heavy at times during the late afternoon Tuesday. A system that will move in from the west will be followed by a lull, then another shot of scattered rain overnight and early Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers and daytime temperatures in the mid-60s will continue through the first half of Wednesday, before a cold front shoves a large system of rain with strong winds across the Delaware Valley around rush hour.

Forecasters aren't ruling out the possibility of a rare wintertime rumble of thunder as a cold front will mix with the warmer air. Temperatures are expected to tumble nearly 20 degrees on Thursday, with the forecasted high for the last day of February slated to barely reach the mid-40s.

Temperatures will quickly rebound to seasonable levels on Friday, and continue to recover through the weekend with highs expected to return to the low-60s by Sunday and Monday.

____

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 66, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Temps drop, sunny. High: 46, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 52, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Morning rain to some sun. High: 58, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 62, Low: 48