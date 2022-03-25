Weather Authority: Colder temperatures accompany scattered showers over weekend

Spring made a brief return on Friday, but forecasters expect scattered showers and colder temperatures worsened by blustery winds over the weekend.

Overnight temperatures will stay around 50 degrees then drop into the 40s and 30s in some spots. Forecasters expect nighttime clouds to roll in ahead of another round of scattered rain on Saturday.

Temperatures on Saturday will return to the 40s and 50s with scattered showers developing during the afternoon. FOX 29's Scott Williams says showers will come in two waves, but shouldn't wash out Saturday plans.

Conditions will dry out on Sunday, but a cold front with blustery winds will help push temperatures into the mid-to-low 40s. The early spring chill will bottom out on Monday with temperatures tumbling into the 30s, worsened by wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Temperatures will rally slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before conditions return to spring-like temperatures in time for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Showers, breezy. High: 54, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Chilly, windy. High: 46, Low: 38

MONDAY: Cold and windy. High: 38, Low: 25

TUESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 47, Low: 25

