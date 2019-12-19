Weather Authority: Coldest day since February brings strong chills

Blustery winds bring what is expected to be the coldest day since February to the area on Thursday.

It will be mostly sunny throughout the day but winds chills will continue to make conditions feel colder than previous days.

Highs in Philadelphia and surrounding areas will be below freezing under sunny skies.

In the city a high of 29 is expected, but steady wind will knock down the real feel into the low teens and sometimes even single digits.

The burst of sun will continue on Friday and Saturday bringing slightly warmer highs into the 30s.

Saturday, the official first day of winter, will bring balmy temperatures that will feel warmer than earlier week days.

No snow is expected to close out the week with a high of 46 on Sunday bringing an almost summer like feel to the city.

