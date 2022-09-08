Weather Authority: Comfortable, cool Thursday night gives way to beautiful Friday

The clouds cleared out as Thursday turned into a picture-perfect day across the region.

Overnight into Friday, temperatures will drop into the 50s for most of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys, under clear skies.

Friday will see sunny skies with highs into the mid-80s.

Over the weekend, the humidity creeps up as temperatures hit the mid-80s. Sunday will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by using the free FOX 29 Weather Authority App.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Clear skies, comfortable. Low: 63

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Warm, muggy. High: 86, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Cloudy, PM showers. High: 84, Low: 71

MONDAY: Showers likely. High: 81, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Shower, storm. High: 81, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Still a chance. High: 83, Low: 66