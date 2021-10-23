Weather Authority: Cool, cloudy Sunday with some late day showers

Seasonable conditions will continue on Sunday with dense cloud cover that will usher in some nighttime showers in northern parts of the region. The dreary finish to the weekend will set the tone for the week ahead.

Overnight conditions from Saturday to Sunday will stay dry and cool, with most areas in the low 40s and parts to the far north touching the 30s. The overnight chill will lead to a crisp fall morning with clear skies and temperatures around 50 degrees.

Forecasters expect dense clouds to move in by the afternoon with temperatures struggling to make it past 60 degrees. The clouds will serve as a precursor to evening rain showers in regions north of Philadelphia.

Berks County and the Lehigh Valley will get a brush of rain around 8 p.m. The showers will move eastward and scrape past Trenton around 10 p.m. before heading offshore.

Temperatures aided by southernly winds will tick back up into the 70s on Monday with sun and clouds moving to showers in the evening. Intermittent rain will linger on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures retreat to seasonable levels.

___

SUNDAY: Feels like Fall. High: 62, Low: 46

MONDAY: p.m. showers. High: 74, Low: 57

TUESDAY: Showers off & on. High: 68, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: a.m. rain, windy. High: 64, Low: 52

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter