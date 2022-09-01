Weather Authority: Cool comfortable Thursday night, beautiful Friday kick off holiday weekend

Thursday has been another beautiful day with deep blue skies, low humidity and highs in the 80s.

After a very comfortable Thursday night, seeing lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, Friday should bring more of the same, with highs in the mid-80s across much of the region under sunny skies. It’s great weather to start a holiday weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be hotter with highs close to and at 90 degrees. Rain chances go up Sunday, in the way of pop-up thunderstorms, and climbing to a 50 percent chance of storms Monday.

Temperatures will cool a little after Monday.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Cool, clear skies. Low: 64

FRIDAY: A beauty. High: 87, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Warming up. High: 90, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Hot, PM storm. High: 91, Low: 72

MONDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 86, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 82, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 68