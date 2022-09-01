Weather Authority: Cool comfortable Thursday night, beautiful Friday kick off holiday weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday has been another beautiful day with deep blue skies, low humidity and highs in the 80s.
After a very comfortable Thursday night, seeing lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, Friday should bring more of the same, with highs in the mid-80s across much of the region under sunny skies. It’s great weather to start a holiday weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be hotter with highs close to and at 90 degrees. Rain chances go up Sunday, in the way of pop-up thunderstorms, and climbing to a 50 percent chance of storms Monday.
Temperatures will cool a little after Monday.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
THURSDAY: Cool, clear skies. Low: 64
FRIDAY: A beauty. High: 87, Low: 67
SATURDAY: Warming up. High: 90, Low: 71
SUNDAY: Hot, PM storm. High: 91, Low: 72
MONDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 86, Low: 70
TUESDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 82, Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 68