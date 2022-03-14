Weather Authority: Cool Monday night leads to sunny, mild Tuesday

Monday proved sunny and warmer, beginning a warming trend which will exceed average temperatures for the region for this time of year.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says highs reached into the upper 50s and low 60s for the start of the week, with the promise of higher temperatures to follow.

Monday night into Tuesday will not be as chilly, with lows dipping to the mid to upper 30s across the Delaware Valley, with little wind and under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday should dawn sunny and see temperatures rising very quickly into the upper 60s.

The next chance of rain is set for St. Patrick’s Day, on Thursday. Temperatures remain mild into next week.

FORECAST:

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Low: 38

TUESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 68, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 60, Low: 49

