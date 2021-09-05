Weather Authority: Cool morning temps lead to warm up Tuesday

Temperatures Tuesday morning will only be in the 50s but it will warm up as the day progresses.

Highs in most places will reach the 80s with plenty of sunshine. The next chance of rain is late in the day Wednesday.

As the rest of the workweek approaches, anticipate comfortable temperatures as well. The weekend will bring back pleasant weather.

