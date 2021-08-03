Weather Authority: Cool start to a pleasant Tuesday

It'll be a cool and cloudy start to the day, but it should be a pleasant Tuesday.

In the morning, temperatures will linger in the 60s. By afternoon Tuesday, which will see similar temperatures as Monday, will get highs reaching the lower 80’s for most of the region. Storms to the south of us are the cause for the continued cloud coverage, but we won't see any of the storms ourselves.

Clouds will be on the rise and thicken into Wednesday. If you're down the shore, you may see chances of rain on Wednesday, but it will remain a mostly dry day. Chances of rain return on Thursday.

A warm-up will begin for the weekend with lots of humidity.

___

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 81, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 78, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, shower chance. High: 80, Low: 65

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 88, Low: 63

___

