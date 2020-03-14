Weather Authority: Cooler with chance of rain Saturday night

The Philadelphia area could see showers overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop to about 39 overnight. An occasional snowflake could mix in with the rain, which could begin about 9 or 10 p.m. and last until Sunday morning.

Sunday will see clearing skies as the rain moves away and a high of 54 degrees.

Temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees by Monday before shooting back up to the low 60s on Tuesday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Tuesday in the form of some morning showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers possible. Low: 39

SUNDAY: Clearing skies. High: 54 Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51 Low: 41

TUESDAY: AM showers. High: 59 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 52 Low: 38

