Weather Authority: Downpours from Henri will continue through Sunday

Showers will continue to soak most of the Delaware Valley overnight and through Sunday as Hurricane Henri spins up the coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Flash Flood Watch until Monday morning as forecasters expect the region to receive between 2-4 inches of rain.

Some minor coastal flooding is anticipated along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches during Saturday night's high tide, according to the weather service.

Rainfall will continue on Sunday with downpours becoming heavy at times. The system is expected to wrap around areas north and west of Philadelphia with the heaviest rain in near Trenton and the Lehigh Valley.

Forecasters said Henri was expected to remain at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall midafternoon Sunday, which the hurricane center said could be on New York’s Long Island or in southern New England — most likely Connecticut. The upgrade in status came with the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory.

A Hurricane Warning is currently in effect for the south shore of Long Island, from Fire Island to Montauk Point, the north shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point, and running from New Haven, Connecticut to Westport, Massachusetts.

A Tropical Storm Warning is posted for Long Island from West of Fire Island Inlet to East Rockaway Inlet, along with New York City and New Jersey. Parts of the city could see 4" of rain and 50 mph wind gusts.

SUNDAY: Rain from Henri. High: 79, Low: 73

MONDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 86, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 92, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 94, Low: 74

