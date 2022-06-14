Weather Authority: Downpours, storms set to move in overnight into Thursday a.m.

Wednesday proved hot and muggy ahead of drenching rains set to move into the area overnight into Thursday.

By Thursday morning, rain and thunderstorms will move across the Delaware Valley, with the main timing of the storms between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the storms will come with strong winds and heavy downpours in some areas. The National Weather Service has placed parts of the area, mainly north and west and Philadelphia itself, in a marginal risk for severe weather, with damaging winds, heavy rain and flash flooding the main threats.

Overnight temperatures should dip into the mid 60s, while Thursday's highs should rise into the lower 80s.

By Friday, temperatures return to the 90s before a cool down brings more comfortable conditions and less humidity just in time for Juneteenth and Father's Day.

Looking ahead, the summer solstice will bring in the new season on Tuesday. On this day, the sun will rise at 5:14 a.m., making it the longest day and shortest night of the year.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Storms move in. Low: 66

THURSDAY: AM rain, cloudy. High: 83, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Spotty PM storms. High: 91, Low: 65

SATURDAY: Sunny & nice. High: 76, Low: 58

SUNDAY: Juneteenth & Father's Day. High: 79, Low: 58

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86, Low: 72