Weather Authority: Dry conditions return to the Delaware Valley ahead of sunny, seasonable weekend

The low-pressure system that hit the Delaware Valley with two days of rain is now over the ocean, bringing dry conditions to the area.

Thursday's conditions will be sunny with temperatures in the 80s.

Conditions will stay the same into the weekend with sun and seasonable temperatures.

In the tropics, Hurricane Earl is formed, but forecasters say it will not hit the East Coast.

It is set to pass by Bermuda and strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Danielle is also forming in the Atlantic Ocean and is making its way to Spain.

Looking ahead, the rain will return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 82

FRIDAY: High: 85, Low: 64

SATURDAY: High: 86, Low: 63

SUNDAY: High: 84, Low: 67

MONDAY: High: 83, Low: 69

TUESDAY: High: 82, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: High: 83, Low: 70