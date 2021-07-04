Weather Authority: Evening skies clear for Fourth of July fireworks

Scattered showers that hovered around the Delaware Valley on Independence Day will clear out overnight just in time for Fourth of July firework displays.

Temperatures will begin to dip into the 70s as nightfall approaches with some cloud cover. Overnight lows will hit the low-to-mid 60 across the region with slightly cooler conditions in the Lehigh Valley.

As Sunday turns to Monday temperatures will rebound rapidly with bright sunshine. Forecasters expect conditions in parts of the Delaware Valley will reach the upper 80s.

Sunshine will continue into Tuesday as temperatures climb into the mid-90s. Summer heat will last through the week with a chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88,

TUESDAY: Heat continues. High: 95, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Hot with chance of p.m. storm. High: 95, Low: 74

THURSDAY: p.m. rain. High: 85, Low: 74

