Weather Authority: Evening storms lead to relief from baking summer heat on Wednesday

A line of showers and thunderstorms will precede an overnight cold front that will snap the ongoing heat wave and make conditions across the region much more tolerable.

Forecasters expect a line of storms to roll across the region throughout the evening, bringing heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder along with damaging winds.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the brunt of the storms will skew north and west of the city, including parts of the Lehigh Valley and pockets of central New Jersey.

Expect Philadelphia and surrounding areas to receive rain that could be heavy at times around 8 p.m. The line of storms is expected to weaken as it move towards the coast.

In the wake of the storms, overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and mid 70s across the region to help thwart the dayslong heat wave that has baked the region.

Bright sunshine will return on Wednesday with temperatures reaching into the mid-80s that will start a pleasant weather trend heading into the weekend.

___

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, less humid. High: 86, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Pleasant, sunny. High: 87, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Spotty clouds. High: 87, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Heating up. High: 90, Low: 66