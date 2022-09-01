Weather Authority: First day of September to be sunny, comfortable day with cooler temperatures

Thursday will be another beautiful and comfortable day in the Delaware Valley ahead of the holiday weekend.

In the tropics, a tropical depression five is set to become a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but it is not expected to threaten the East Coast.

Two other formations are in the Atlantic Ocean and forecasters are monitoring those.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says as we enter September, we are quickly approaching the point when tropical storms will become more frequent.

Morning temperatures in the Philadelphia area are around 70 degrees while surrounding areas see temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s on Saturday and 90s on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to move through the area on Sunday and for Labor Day.

Humidity will be low Thursday and Friday, but it will return on Saturday and rise for several days.

SEVEN DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Humidity returns. High: 88, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Humid, a storm. High: 90, Low: 70

MONDAY: Labor Day. High: 85, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Showers around. High: 82, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 68