Weather Authority: Freezing cold Wednesday with chance of flurries

Expect cold temperatures with considerable cloud cover on Wednesday to lead to some precipitation including a chance of snowflakes in the Philadelphia-area.

Morning conditions will be mostly dry and freezing cold with temperatures across the region in the 30s. By the afternoon some moisture will move into the area from the west and bring snow flurries to the north and west of the city.

The Philadelphia-area could see a wintry mix from the system including some snow flurries. Southern counties in New Jersey and parts of Delaware are expected to receive pockets of rain.

Temperatures will rebound into the 50s on Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine. The weekend could see showers on both days with temperatures nearing the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Flurries possible. High: 41

THURSDAY: Nice, mild. High: 51, Low: 35

FRIDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 56, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. High: 59, Low: 39

