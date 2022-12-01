Weather Authority: Freezing wind chills, cold temperatures move in for first day of December

The first day of December is bringing winter-like conditions to the Delaware Valley.

Early morning temperatures across the area are starting in the 30s, and they are expected to rise to the low 40s by the afternoon. However, blustery winds will make temps feel like they are in the 20s and 30s.

No precipitation is in the forecast, but some areas of the Delaware Valley saw brief flurries.

Looking ahead, conditions will remain dry until Saturday, when the area will see up to half an inch of rain.

Conditions will warm up for the weekend and dip slightly before rising again next week.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Blustery winds, cold wind chills. High: 42

FRIDAY: Less wind, seasonable. High: 50, Low: 28

SATURDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 60, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Dry, chilly. High: 45, Low: 31

MONDAY: Clouds increase. High: 49, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Mild, few showers. High: 57, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Slight rain chance. High: 51, Low: 47