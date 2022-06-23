Weather Authority: Friday to be beautiful summer day ahead of hot, sunny weekend

The weather is shaping up for a great weekend after rain moved through the Delaware Valley on Thursday.

Some areas will see low visibility due to fog in the morning before temperatures rise to the upper 80s on Friday, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

No rain is expected in the area over the weekend and the next chance of rain will be on Monday.

Weekend temperatures at the shore will be in the high 70s and low 80s with a moderate risk for rip currents.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 85

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot: High: 90, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 69

MONDAY: Late-day storms. High: 80, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 78, Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Heating up again. High: 89, Low: 65