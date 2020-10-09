Weather Authority: Friday kicks off sunny, seasonable weekend

Expect a chilly start to the day to lead to seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine which will set the tone for the weekend across the Delaware Valley.

Morning temperatures will remain in the 40s in Philadelphia through 10 a.m. under sunny skies. The region will experience a rapid warm up during the late morning and noontime hours. Temperatures will rise through the 60s around 1 p.m. and into the 70s by late afternoon.

Sunshine will remain on Saturday with noticeably warmer temperatures. Expect conditions in Philadelphia and surrounding areas to approach the 80s with a tiny chance of precipitation.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with similar conditions felt throughout the weekend, but rainfall from Hurricane Delta will likely sweep across the region. Expect showers on Sunday to creep into our area around 5 p.m. and remain throughout Monday.

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 72

SATURDAY: Sunshine continues. High: 77, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Late day showers. High: 73, Low: 63

MONDAY: Washout. High: 64, Low: 59

