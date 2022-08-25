Weather Authority: Friday set to mark Delaware Valley's 5th heatwave of the summer

Friday is set to be hot and humid as the Delaware Valley prepares to see another heatwave.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a high-pressure system offshore will keep things hot and humid.

A pop-up shower could move through the area in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 90s, but it will feel like 95 degrees by 3 p.m. as humidity increases throughout the day.

Looking ahead, if temperatures reach the 90s Friday, it will be considered the Delaware Valley's fifth heatwave of the summer.

Temperatures are expected to cool on Sunday and dip back into the upper 80s before a return to the 90s next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Hot, PM storms. High: 90

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Warm, humid. High: 88, Low: 72

MONDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 92, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Hottest day. High: 94, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Storm chance. High: 91, Low: 76

THURSDAY: September. High: 85, Low: 68