Weather Authority: Friday to bring relief with comfortable temperatures set to last throughout weekend

Residents in the Delaware Valley are waking up to a welcome change as temperatures are cooler and humidity is comfortable after days of scorching temperatures and muggy conditions.

A funnel system that hit the Delaware Valley with downpours on Thursday will sprinkle some showers on southern New Jersey and the Delaware Bay on Friday morning.

Temperatures are set to reach the 80s and the heat index will have temperatures feeling normal.

Looking ahead, the weekend will be sunny and pleasant ahead of storms that move in early next week.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s and 70s to give a little taste of fall next week.

For the latest forecasts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 85, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 82, Low: 65

MONDAY: Showers around. High: 78, Low: 69

TUESDAY: More showers. High: 76, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Still a chance of rain. High: 80, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 83, Low: 65