Weather Authority: Friday to see seasonable December conditions ahead of chilly weekend

Friday morning is beginning with chilly temperatures in the 30s, but the sun will cause a warm up throughout the day.

Temperatures will top out near 47 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

Conditions throughout the day are expected to be dry and sunny.

On Saturday, temperatures will also linger in the 40s with partly sunny skies, but the wind will cause temps to feel like they are in the 30s.

Looking ahead, rain moves back into the forecast on Sunday afternoon, causing the mountain regions of Pennsylvania to see a mix of rain and snow.

The rain will move through the Delaware Valley for several hours into Sunday evening.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 47, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 45, Low: 30

SUNDAY: Showers, mix north and west of the city. High: 46, Low: 37

MONDAY: Clearing skies. High: 44, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 43, Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 42, Low: 24

THURSDAY: Rainy again. High: 46, Low: 33