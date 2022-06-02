Weather Authority: Friday sees clearing skies, low humidity ahead of beautiful weekend

The storms have moved out of the area and the Delaware Valley is looking forward to one of the nicer stretches of weather beginning Friday.

Overnight should see temperatures drop into the mid 60s, with some patchy fog as the region dries out.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says Friday will see a refreshing change as the humidity lowers and temperatures climb to the lower 80s, under sunny skies.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app to get weather updates and alerts

Inland, the weekend will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures both Saturday and Sunday around 80 degrees.

The Jersey shore will see gradual clearing Friday with temps all weekend in the 70s.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Low: 68

FRIDAY: High: 83, Low: 62

SATURDAY: High: 82, Low: 58

SUNDAY: High: 79, Low: 59

MONDAY: High: 82, Low: 63

TUESDAY: High: 82, Low: 66

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: High: 84, Low: 67