Weather Authority: Friday set to bring comfortable temperatures, low humidity ahead of holiday weekend

It's finally Friday and the weather is set to be a great kick-off to the holiday weekend.

A dry cold front is in the region, keeping humidity low and temperatures cool.

Friday and Saturday are set to continue with dry conditions, but the chances for rain will continue to grow Sunday and Monday.

Friday's early temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across the Delaware Valley and they are set to rise to the 80s.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and it is likely to develop into a hurricane.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85

SATURDAY: Humidity returns. High: 90, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Clouds, humid. High: 90, Low: 70

MONDAY: Labor Day. High: 82, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Showers around. High: 80, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 83, Low: 67

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 65