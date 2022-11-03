Weather Authority: Friday to be start of beautiful, warm weekend in the Delaware Valley

Friday will be another pleasant day in the Delaware Valley, a start to a beautiful weekend with above-average temperatures for November.

Your morning commute may be impacted by fog across the area as morning temperatures linger in the 40s.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the 70s and feel closer to 80 on Saturday and Sunday.

A high-pressure system is in control and will keep conditions dry all weekend until Sunday morning.

Sunday's showers will move impact areas north and west of the city, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Looking ahead, clocks fall back on Sunday, giving you an extra hour of sleep accompanied by earlier sunrises and sunsets.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Fine Friday. High: 73, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Sunny Saturday. High: 77, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Clocks fall back. High: 78, Low: 65

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 77, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Election Day. High: 62, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 60, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 68, Low: 48