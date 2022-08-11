Weather Authority: Friday to see the launch of a beautiful weekend

A welcome change has, at long last, arrived in the Delaware Valley Thursday, as temperatures dropped nearly five to 10 degrees and with humidity inching lower, as well.

The change will continue into the weekend, bringing the region a picture-perfect weekend, with temps in the 80s and low humidity. It will be a great chance for people to get out and enjoy activities, after nine long extremely hot days in a row.

Overnight Thursday into Friday will see partly cloudy skies, with some scattered storms and temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Friday will be a huge welcome change of pace, with temps near 86, under partly cloudy skies and low humidity.

Rain chances go up to start the next week, with rain chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, which will help with the unusually dry conditions of the last few weeks.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 86, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Sunny pleasant. High: 84, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 85, Low: 68

MONDAY: Showers likely. High: 79, Low: 67

TUESDAY: Stays unsettled. High: 80, Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Still unsettled. High: 80, Low: 65