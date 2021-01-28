Weather Authority: Frigid, blustery Thursday with some sun

Conditions around the Delaware Valley are expected to turn harshly cold on Thursday with gusting winds that will make freezing temperatures feel even colder.

Some dense morning cloud cover brought in by a passing storm to the south will dissipate before noon and give way to sunshine. Don't expect much warmth, however, as temperatures will stay near-freezing and wind gusts up to 40 MPH that will knock conditions into the teens.

Temperatures will continue to plummet on Friday with a forecasted high of 27 in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. Gusting winds will continue and make the wind chill factor even harsher.

A cluster of winter precipitation will push into the area on Sunday and is expected to bring a wintry mix to many spots. The storm will begin on Sunday afternoon and last all day Monday before pulling offshore by Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Frigid, blustery. High: 34

FRIDAY: Blustery, colder. High: 27, Low: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 33, Low: 16

SUNDAY: p.m. wintry mix. High: 32, Low: 20

