Weather Authority: Gloomy Wednesday with scattered p.m. rain

Expect a gloomy and muggy Wednesday across the Philadelphia area with a few pop-up showers overnight.

Morning temperatures will start out in the 70's with dense cloud cover and a few pockets of rainfall. Conditions will remain cloudy and muggy during the afternoon but should stay mostly dry.

Clusters of rain will move into the region around 6 p.m. and impact Philadelphia and surrounding counties. The band of showers will roll across New Jersey around 10 p.m. and mainly affect central counties.

Conditions will remain warm and muggy on Thursday with another round of late-day showers and thunderstorms. Labor Day Weekend is shaping up to bring four days of sunshine and seasonable summertime conditions to our area.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and muggy with p.m. rain. High: 85

THURSDAY: Warmer with p.m. storms. High: 88 Low: 74

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 78, Low: 61

