Weather Authority: Gusty wind continues on Wednesday, temps to rise by late-week

Strong wind gusts will continue to whip across the region on Wednesday and influence temperatures that will start to turn milder as the week continues.

Forecasters picked up wind gusts that reached over 50 MPH in Philadelphia and areas along the New Jersey shore on Tuesday, as a powerful nor'easter scraped past the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says those strong wind gusts will continue overnight Tuesday and make temperatures in the 30s and 20s feel like the teens by morning.

Daytime temperature in Philadelphia and surrounding areas will stay below 50 degrees with wind gusts of 40 MPH to make conditions feel colder.

Winds will die down on Thursday and temperatures will approach the 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

A pleasant St. Patrick's Day is in store for the Delaware Valley on Friday as temperatures will reach the low 60s with cloudy skies.

An early look at the weekend shows a round of showers on Saturday, followed by sunshine and cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

___

WEDNESDAY: Windy, cool. High: 49, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 59, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy, warmer. High: 62, Low: 45

SATURDAY: a.m. clouds, shower. High: 51, Low: 47