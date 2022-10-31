Weather Authority: Halloween night rain washes out World Series,

Overnight showers on Halloween spoiled trick-or-treating plans for kids across the region and postponed game three of the Phillies-Astros World Series.

Forecasters expect light-to-steady rain throughout the evening, with the chance of some pockets of heavy downpours in Delaware and parts of South Jersey.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says a brief break in the rain is expected around midnight before showers start again in the early morning and clear the coast by 6 a.m.

Conditions on Tuesday will rebound, with uninterrupted sunshine and temperatures stretching near 70 degrees.

Similar weather days are expected throughout the week and into the weekend when temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 68, Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 70, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 68, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 48