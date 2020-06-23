Weather Authority: Heat and humidity return Tuesday

Tuesday will bring more heat and humidity as we keep an eye out for our first official heat wave of the summer.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a high temperature of 92 with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday is now expected to be slightly cooler with a high of 86 degrees and a bit of a break in the humidity.

Thursday will bring some even dryer air with highs only expected to reach 84.

By Friday, we'll be heating back up as we keep an eye on Saturday as a potential start to our first heat wave of the summer. High temperatures are expected to reach 90 both Sunday and Monday.

For the latest forecasts, get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP