Weather Authority: Heat continues Friday with wet weekend ahead

As the heat wave continues to bake the Delaware Valley on Friday, forecasters expect scattered showers will help bring an end to the sweltering hot conditions over the weekend.

A Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will last until 8 p.m. The weather service also extended a region-wide Flash Flood Watch that will run until Saturday night.

A muggy morning will give way to even more oppressive conditions as temperatures will rise into the 90s around noontime. Areas under a Heat Advisory can expect the scorching temperatures and humidity to make conditions feel like triple digits.

Scattered storms will creep into the area during the late afternoon and persist through the evening hours. Forecasters anticipate the heaviest downpours will soak southern New Jersey during the evening.

Off-and-on rain showers will continue into Saturday morning and kick up in intensity during the afternoon with temperatures cooling into the low 80s. Forecasters expect the rainfall to amount to less than an inch in most areas.

A wet weekend will wrap up on Sunday with lingering storms and a few peeks of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Hot, p.m. storm. High: 92

SATURDAY: Showers, t-storms. High: 82, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Sun, a storm. High: 85, Low: 71

MONDAY: More storms. High: 89, Low: 72

